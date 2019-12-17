SEC Filings BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BFIN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02

As previously reported, on November 18, 2019 William J. Deutsch, Jr. President of the BankFinancial NA (“Bank”) Commercial Leasing Division, tendered his resignation.

On December 12, 2019>Mr. Deutsch agreed to perform consulting services for the Bank for a period of two and one half months beginning December 18, 2019. During this period, Mr. Deutsch shall provide up to 160 hours of consulting services as may be requested, with respect to equipment lease and commercial finance practices and industry standards or information, including historical information (the “Services”). Such Services shall be rendered to the Board of Directors or the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, or such other officers of the Bank as are mutually agreed upon between Mr. Deutsch and the Bank. The Services to be provided by Mr. Deutsch in any month during the term shall require no more than 20 hours per week of his time unless otherwise agreed by the parties. A deficiency of hours in any month may be made up in another month, and any surplus hours in any month may be credited to another month. The Company will pay Mr. Deutsch a consulting fee of $20,000.00.

The forgoing description of the Agreement is not complete and subject to, and qualified in its entirety by the text of the Agreement, which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report, and incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

10.1Consulting Agreement dated as of December 12, 2019, between BankFinancial, National Association and William J. Deutsch, Jr.