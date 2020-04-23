TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On April 23, 2020, TPI Composites, Inc. (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing that as a result of the uncertainty relating to: (i) the rapidly evolving nature, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the variety of measures implemented by governments around the world to address its effects and (iii) the impact on its manufacturing operations, the Company is withdrawing its financial guidance issued on February 27, 2020 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 and subsequently updated on April 3, 2020. The Company also announced that it will provide an update on the impact of COVID-19 on its liquidity, business operations, financial condition and results of operations in its first quarter 2020 earnings release, during its first quarter 2020 earnings call and in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company stated that it is managing its liquidity to ensure the long-term viability of the Company until the pandemic abates. The press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

On April 23, 2020, the Company also issued a press release regarding certain of the matters discussed in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K. The press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.2.

Item 8.01. Other Events

The Company decided to voluntarily pause production at its Newton, Iowa manufacturing facility due to an increase in COVID-19 levels in the surrounding counties, including a significant increase in the number of confirmed cases in the past week among its associates at our Newton, Iowa facility. The Company plans to perform an additional deep cleaning of its Newton, Iowa manufacturing facility and implement a testing program for all Newton, Iowa associates in collaboration with the State of Iowa prior to resuming production which the Company anticipates to be in the middle of next week.

The Company also has temporarily suspended production at one of its manufacturing facilities in Juarez, Mexico as a result of an order from a division of the Mexico Secretary of Labor. This order, which the Company intends to administratively challenge, does not apply to any of its other manufacturing facilities in Juarez, Mexico. If this order is not overturned, it may result in the suspension of production at this plant through May 31, 2020. As of April 22, 2020, the Company has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any of its Juarez, Mexico manufacturing facilities.

As previously disclosed, the Company has been operating its Matamoros, Mexico facility manufacturing facility at reduced capacity since early April and now expects to continue to operate at a reduced capacity through May 31, 2020 due to the Mexican Federal Government extending its “sanitary emergency” order through May 31, 2020 and demands from the Company’s union in Matamoros, Mexico. The Company has been operating its Chennai, India manufacturing facility with a skeleton crew since early April and resumed limited production on April 21, 2020 with additional personnel. These temporary reductions and suspensions of production may last longer than the Company currently anticipates if the government-mandated orders are extended or if the number COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the areas surrounding our manufacturing facilities or amongst our associates at our manufacturing facilities. The Company may also have to temporarily reduce or suspend production at its other manufacturing facilities due to the impact of COVID-19 and the imposition of any new or amended government-mandated orders. The Company currently is operating its other manufacturing facilities at normal production levels, including its manufacturing facilities in China and Turkey.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 – Press Release dated April 23, 2020

99.2 – Press Release dated April 23, 2020

Forward-Looking Statements

