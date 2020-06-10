SEC Filings Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year By ME Staff 8-k -

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

As previously reported, on June 1, 2020 and June 4, 2020, Amyris, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into separate security purchase agreements (the “Purchase Agreements”) with accredited investors for the issuance of an aggregate of 32,614,573 shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (“Common Stock”), and 102,156.21 shares of the Company’s Series E Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, convertible into 34,052,070 shares of Common Stock (the “Preferred Stock”). The entry into the Purchase Agreements, issuance of the Preferred Stock and related matters were reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 4, 2020, which is incorporated herein by reference.

On June 5, 2020, the Company filed the Certificate of Designation of Preferences, Rights and Limitations of Series E Convertible Preferred Stock with the Secretary of State of Delaware.

Each share of Preferred Stock has a stated value of $1,000 and is convertible into 333.33 Common Shares. All shares of Preferred Stock shall be automatically converted, without any further action by the holder, on the first trading day after the Company obtains stockholder approval for the issuance of shares of Common Stock issuable upon conversion of the Preferred Stock as is required by the applicable rules and regulations of the Nasdaq Stock Market, including Nasdaq Listing Standard Rule 5635(d). Unless and until converted into Common Stock in accordance with its terms, the Preferred Stock has no voting rights, other than as required by law or with respect to matters specifically affecting the Preferred Stock.