ACASTI PHARMA INC. (NASDAQ:ACST) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated April 30, 2020.

Acasti Pharma Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFiling EXHIBIT 99.1 April 30,…

About ACASTI PHARMA INC. (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, clinically studying and marketing new pharmaceutical products to treat human cardiovascular conditions. The Company is involved in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical applications of its licensed rights for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s prescription drug candidate is CaPre, which is being developed for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and eventually mild to moderate hypertriglyceridemia. The Company’s ONEMIA has a natural health product status in Canada, and it is commercialized as a medical food in the United States. Onemia is a purified omega-3 phospholipids concentrate derived from krill oil with lower levels of phospholipids, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) content than CaPre.