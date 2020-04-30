LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:LINC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

As previously reported in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (the “Company”) on March 13, 2020 (the “March 13th 8-K Filing”), the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Kevin M. Carney to the Board of Directors effective as of March 11, 2020. At the time of the March 13th 8-K Filing, no determination had been made regarding the committees of the Board of Directors on which Mr. Carney would serve. This Current Report on Form 8-K reports the committee assignment information not previously reported in the March 13th 8-K Filing. On April 24, 2020, Mr. Carney was appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.
On April 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company amended the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws (as amended, the “Bylaws”) to expressly permit, to the extent provided by applicable law, the Company to hold meetings of the Company’s shareholders in part or solely by means of remote communication, effective immediately.
The foregoing description of the amendments to the Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Bylaws, as amended, which are attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a provider of post-secondary education. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades (automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), welding and manufacturing). The Transitional segment includes operations that are being phased out and consists of its campus that is being taught out. It offers programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, which include HVAC, welding and computerized numerical control and electronic systems technology; healthcare services, which include nursing, dental assistant and pharmacy technician; hospitality services, which include culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology and aesthetics, and business and information technology, which includes information technology and criminal justice programs.

