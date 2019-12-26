ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Files An 8-K Other Events

On December 20, 2019, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release entitled “Abeona Therapeutics Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for ABO-102 Gene Therapy in MPS IIIA.” On December 24, 2019, the Company issued a press release entitled “Abeona Announces Closing of $103.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.” The full text of each press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference.

EX-99.1 2 tm1927376d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Abeona Therapeutics Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for ABO-102 Gene Therapy in MPS IIIA PRIME is sixth regulatory designation for the ABO-102 clinical program NEW YORK and CLEVELAND,…

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. (Abeona), formerly PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is focused on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. The Company’s lead programs are ABO-101 (AA9 NAGLU) and ABO-102 (scAAV9 SGHG), adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IIIA and IIIB) in collaboration with patient advocate groups, researchers and clinicians. The Company is also developing ABO-201 (scAAV9 CLN3) gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease (JBD), and ABO-301 (AAV LK19 FANCC) for Fanconi anemia (FA) disorder using a clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. It is developing rare plasma protein therapies, including PTB-101 SDF Alpha (alpha-1 protease inhibitor) for inherited chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product pipeline also consists of MuGard and ProdiGard.