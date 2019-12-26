The Peak Dispensary Names New CEO

Oklahoma based chain of medical cannabis dispensaries The Peak Dispensary has named Blake Cantrell as CEO, effective immediately.

Story continues below

Most recently, Cantrell served as general counsel. As CEO, he will work to facilitate the leadership transition and oversee the company’s continued expansion, according to a statement.

Cantrell replaces Corbin Wyatt, who was removed from his position as CEO by The Peak’s board.

“After careful consideration, The Peak’s Board believed Wyatt’s removal as CEO was necessary, as Wyatt’s management and leadership of The Peak Dispensary did not align with the culture, values, and needs of the company’s rapidly growing business,” according to the company’s statement.

Oklahoma City-based The Peak Dispensary operates numerous locations across Oklahoma, with additional locations opening in early 2020.