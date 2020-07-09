VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:VOXX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

VOXX International Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 voxx-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 voxx-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ACQUIRES MAJORITY OF DIRECTED’S AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET BUSINESS The acquisition includes Directed’s aftermarket remote start and security systems and connected car solutions businesses for a total cash purchase of $11 million plus assumption of certain liabilities ORLANDO,…

About VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation is an international manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, audio and consumer accessories industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Premium Audio and Consumer Accessories. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, remote start systems, digital television tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, car link-smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems and others. The Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes and markets home theater systems, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers and others. The Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls, rechargeable battery packs, wireless and Bluetooth speakers, Singtrix karaoke products, 360 Fly Action Cameras, personal sound amplifiers and others.