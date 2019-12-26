4Front’s Chicago Dispensary to Begin Adult-Use Sales in 2020

4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) announced that its Chicago dispensary will begin adult-use sales on Jan. 1, 2020.

Located at 8554 S. Commercial Ave., the Mission dispensary will be the only cannabis retail store on the city’s Southeast Side.

The dispensary will make one of Illinois’ first legal adult-use cannabis sales to Edie Moore, executive director of the Chicago chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

4Front is an operator of cannabis-related businesses, including cultivation, production and retail operations.