Supreme Cannabis to Sell 7ACRES Products to Québec and Newfoundland

The Supreme Cannabis Co. (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1) announced that its 7ACRES products will be available in Québec and Newfoundland and Labrador, expanding Canadian distribution to all 10 provinces.

Story continues below

The company entered into a letter of intent with Société Québécoise du Cannabis (SQDC) to supply 7ACRES products to retail stores across Québec.

At the same time, on Nov. 21, 2019, the company also entered into a formal agreement to supply the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC) with 7ACRES high -end cultivars.

The company has made improvements to bottling operations at 7ACRES and improved both internal and third-party pre-roll manufacturing capacity. It plans to supply premium cannabis products to new markets.

“With increased packaging capacity we are pleased to have the recreational supply necessary to serve new consumers in Québec and Newfoundland and Labrador. As we enter two new provinces, we continue to benefit from the strength of our experienced sales team,” Supreme Cannabis CEO Navdeep Dhaliwal said in a statement.

Supreme Cannabis’ 7ACRES brand is now available in all 10 provinces across Canada, including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and PEI.