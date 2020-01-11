AMREP CORPORATION (NYSE:AXR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 10, 2020, Las Fuentes Village II, LLC (“LFV”), an indirect subsidiary of AMREP Corporation, entered into a Loan Agreement with BOKF, NA dba Bank of Albuquerque (“Lender”). The Loan Agreement is evidenced by a Non-Revolving Line of Credit Promissory Note, dated January 10, 2020, and is secured by a Mortgage, Security Agreement and Financing Statement, between LFV and Lender, dated October 11, 2019, with respect to the construction of an approximately 14,000 square foot, single tenant retail building on an approximately 1.3 acre property owned by LFV in the Las Fuentes at Panorama Village subdivision in Rio Rancho, New Mexico (the “Mortgaged Property”). to a Limited Guaranty Agreement, dated January 10, 2020, entered into by AMREP Southwest Inc. (“ASW”), an indirect subsidiary of AMREP Corporation, in favor of Lender, ASW has guaranteed LFV’s obligations under each of the above agreements.

10.1 Loan Agreement, dated as of January 10, 2020, between BOKF, NA dba Bank of Albuquerque and Las Fuentes Village II, LLC. 10.2 Non-Revolving Line of Credit Promissory Note, dated January 10, 2020, by Las Fuentes Village II, LLC in favor of BOKF, NA dba Bank of Albuquerque. 10.3 Mortgage, Security Agreement and Financing Statement, dated as of October 11, 2019, between BOKF, NA dba Bank of Albuquerque and Las Fuentes Village II, LLC. 10.4 Limited Guaranty Agreement, dated as of January 10, 2020, made by AMREP Southwest Inc. for the benefit of BOKF, NA dba Bank of Albuquerque.



About AMREP CORPORATION (NYSE:AXR)

Amrep Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through two segments: real estate operations and fulfillment services. The Company conducts its real estate business through AMREP Southwest Inc. (AMREP Southwest) and its subsidiaries, with its activities occurring primarily in the City of Rio Rancho and certain adjoining areas of Sandoval County, New Mexico. The real estate operations include land sales and lease activities. Its fulfillment services is offered through its subsidiary Palm Coast Data LLC (Palm Coast) and its affiliates. Its fulfillment services business performs fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, print and digital marketing solutions, and product fulfillment warehousing, processing and distribution.