1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

1 800 FLOWERS COM INC Exhibit

AMENDMENT TO EQUITY PURCHASE AGREEMENT BY AND AMONG PERSONALIZATIONMALL.COM

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a provider of gourmet food and floral gifts for all occasions. The Company offers gifts for every occasion, including fresh flowers and a selection of plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, confections, candles, balloons and stuffed animals. The Company operates through three business segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets, and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment includes the operations of the Company’s flagship brand, 1-800-Flowers.com, FruitBouquets.com and Flowerama. The Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets segment includes the operations of Harry & David (which includes Wolferman’s, Moose Munch and Stockyards.com), Fannie May Confections Brands (which includes Harry London), Cheryl’s (which includes Mrs. Beasley’s), The Popcorn Factory, DesignPac and 1-800-Baskets. The BloomNet Wire Service segment includes the operations of BloomNet and Napco.