OptimizeRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPRX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Effective July 21, 2020, we have appointed Mr. Greg Wasson as member of our Board of Directors.

As president and CEO of Walgreens, Mr. Wasson led the company to record sales of $76.4 billion in 2014. He created significant shareholder value by completing game-changing mergers and acquisitions, leading complex organizational and structural change, assembling a diverse and high-performance senior leadership team, and establishing Walgreens as an industry leader. Mr. Wasson is largely credited for transforming the iconic 114-year-old domestic company into the first global pharmacy-led, health, well-being, and beauty enterprise via the successful merger with European-based Alliance Boots in 2015.

Prior to being appointed president and CEO of the combined companies, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Mr. Wasson had risen through the ranks through a number of positions of increasing responsibility and executive leadership, starting as a Walgreens pharmacist technician in 1981.

There has been no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Wasson and any other person to which he was selected as a director of our company.

We have not yet selected Mr. Wasson to participate in any of our committees, but we plan do so in the near future.

There are no transactions in which Mr. Wasson has an interest in our company requiring disclosure to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

As non-employee directors, Mr. Wasson will be entitled to participate in our Director Compensation Plan.

ITEM 8 – OTHER EVENTS

Item 8.01 Other Events

On July 21, 2020, we issued a press release announcing the appointment of Mr. Wasson to our Board of Directors. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

SECTION 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated July 21, 2020



About OptimizeRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation is a technology solutions company. The Company focuses on the healthcare industry. The Company connects patients, physicians and pharmaceutical manufacturers through technology. The Company’s solutions provide pharmaceutical manufacturers a direct to physician channel for communicating and promoting products. It provides healthcare providers a means to provide sampling and coupons without having to physically store samples on site. The Company’s principal products and applications include SampleMD, OPTIMIZEHR and OPTIMIZERx.com. SampleMD is a virtual Patient Support Center. OPTIMIZEHR is a consulting practice focused on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating and implementing new electronic prescribing (eRx) media strategies for promoting their products. OPTIMIZERx.com is a portal to healthcare savings for patients to centrally review and participate in prescription and healthcare savings and support programs.