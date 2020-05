The information in Item 5.02(e) is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(e)

As previously disclosed, on May 11, 2020, Joseph L. Wytanis notified Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (the “Company”) of his decision to step down from the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

On May 15, 2020, the Company entered into a letter agreement (the “Separation Agreement”) with Mr. Wytanis, which terminates and supersedes his existing employment agreement. to the terms of the Separation Agreement, in consideration for, among other things, his compliance with certain restrictive covenants and all agreements between him and the Company, a general release of all claims against the Company, and subject to his non-revocation of the Separation Agreement, Mr. Wytanis will receive severance compensation equal to his current base salary, at the rate of $210,000 per year, less all applicable federal, state or local tax withholdings, payable in installments for the 6 months following the effective date of his separation from the Company. Mr. Wytanis’ stock options that would have vested during the six (6) month period following the date of separation will be immediately vested and exercisable for up to 30 days following the date of separation. In addition, Mr. Wytanis will receive continuation of certain health insurance benefits. The Company will also reimburse Mr. Wytanis for certain relocation and business expenses.

The foregoing summary is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Separation Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits .

(d) Exhibits.