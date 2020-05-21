BIOSOLAR, INC. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.



About BIOSOLAR, INC. (OTCMKTS:BSRC)

BioSolar, Inc. is engaged in developing technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. The Company offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar panels. BioBacksheet is a bottom layer of the conventional photovoltaic panels that provides electrical insulation, protection from the environment, and an increase in the panel output. It also focuses on the development of polymer-based components for supercapacitors and batteries. It offers bio-based components for thermal and durability requirements of solar module manufacturing processes. It also offers multiple versions of its bio-based back sheet. The mono-layer BioBacksheet version is designed for conventional crystalline silicon (c-Si) solar modules, as well as for certain thin film solar modules. These back sheets are available in rolls of film for direct use in lamination and roll-to-roll assembly systems. It uses Nylon 11 in its BioBacksheet.