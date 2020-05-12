SEC Filings ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 11, 2020, Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit99.1 and is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.

The information furnished to Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form8-Kand in Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company’s under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

Except for historical information contained in the press release attached as an exhibit hereto, the press release contains forward-looking statements which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Please refer to the cautionary note in the press release regarding these forward-looking statements.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 11, 2020, Joseph L. Wytanis notified the Company of his decision to step down from the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Wytanis will serve as an advisor to the Company’s Board of Directors. The Company’s Board of Directors has formed a search committee to fill the position.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 11, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the leadership transition described in Item 5.02 above. The press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished to Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form8-Kand in Exhibit 99.2 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, is not subject to the liabilities of that section and is not deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company’s under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as otherwise expressly stated in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits .

(d) Exhibits.