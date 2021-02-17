ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 9.01 of Form 8-K. No other modification to the Original Report is being made by this Amendment.
ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits
EX-23.1 2 minm_ex231.htm CONSENT OF BAKER NEWMAN & NOYES LLC. minm_ex231 Exhibit 23.1 Consent of Independent Auditor We consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statements on Form S-1 (No. 333-239122) and Form S-8 (No. 333-237698) of Zoom Telephonics,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP)
Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, mobile broadband modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line (ADSL or commonly DSL) modems, and dial-up modems. The Company’s products facilitate communication of data through the Internet. Its cable modems use the cable-Television cable and its DSL modems use the local telephone line to provide a link to the Internet. Its mobile broadband modems and its mobile broadband routers and sensors connect to the Internet through a mobile service provider’s mobile broadband network. Its dial-up modems link computers, point-of-purchase terminals, or other devices connect to each other or the Internet through the traditional telephone network. Its router products may communicate with a broadband modem for access to the Internet, and they may be used for local area network communications.