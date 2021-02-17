SEC Filings ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 9.01 of Form 8-K. No other modification to the Original Report is being made by this Amendment.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information in this Amendment and the exhibits hereto may be forward looking in nature or \”forward looking statements\” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the estimates and assumptions used by the Company in preparing the pro forma financial information referenced in this Amendment. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance to differ materially from these forward looking statements. A number of those risks, trends and uncertainties are discussed in the Company\’s SEC reports, including the Company\’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward looking statements in this report should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. The Company is not responsible for updating the information contained in this Amendment beyond the date hereof.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial statements of businesses or funds acquired.

The historical audited balance sheets of Minim as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, the related statements of operations, statements of cash flows and statements of stockholders’ equity for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the related notes thereto, are incorporated by reference as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

The unaudited condensed financial statements of Minim as of September 30, 2020 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and the related notes are incorporated by reference as Exhibit 99.2 hereto.

(b) Pro forma financial information.

The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial information of the Company, giving effect to the acquisition of Minim, and the related notes, required by Article 11 of Regulation S-X are incorporated by reference as Exhibit 99.3 hereto.

(d) Exhibits.

*Filed herewith.