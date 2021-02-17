GLOBAL DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 3, 2021, Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it has received the decision from the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida regarding the case against Grupo Rontan Electro Metalurgica, S.A., Joao Alberto Bolzan and Jose Carlos Bolzan. The decision awards the Company Specific Performance (Rights to Rontan Metalurgica) and incidental damages of $192,448,000.

A copy of that press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this communication regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this communication, the words “will,” “may,” “would,” “approximate,” “expect,” “intend,” and similar expressions and their variants may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated timing or results of the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s engineering and assembly of mobile command centers through its NACSV subsidiary into the vastly expanding Electric Vehicle (EV) and Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector and its believe that it has the ability to provide support to the industry through parts, service, logistics, and software development. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

The exhibit listed in the following Exhibit Index is filed as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

99.1 Press Release dated February 3, 2021 Announcing the Grupo Rontan Court Decision

About GLOBAL DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GDSI)

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. focuses on the area of cyber arms technology and complementary security and technology solutions. The Company’s subsidiaries are North American Custom Specialty Vehicles, Inc. (NACSV), GDSI Florida, LLC and Global Digital Solutions, LLC. The Company’s NACSV specializes in building mobile command/communications and specialty vehicles for emergency management, first responders, national security and law enforcement operations. These specialty vehicles include Mobile Command Center, Command and Control, and Incident Command. A mobile command center is a response and recovery vehicle that facilitates an agency’s ability to expand their command and control capabilities to a remote location. For the emergency management agency, the vehicle is an extension of the fixed base emergency operations center. In the law enforcement environment, the vehicle can be utilized for command and control, as well as hostage negotiations and even as a mobile precinct.