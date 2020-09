ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ZOOM TELEPHONICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain...

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of CertainOfficers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b)

On August 27, 2020, Ms. Maura Sullivan provided notice to the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (the “Company”) of her decision to not join the Board.

Ms. Sullivan’s decision to not join the Board is not due to any disagreement with the Company.

