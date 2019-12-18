Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

The Merger Agreement provides that, immediately following the Effective Time, as defined in the Merger Agreement, the board of directors of the combined company will consist of Peter Barrett, Ph.D., Carole Ben-Maimon, M.D., Thomas Daniel, M.D., Thomas Hamilton, Jonathan Leff, Frank Thomas, and one additional designee of Deerfield Management (until each of their respective successors are duly elected or appointed and qualified or their earlier death, resignation or removal). In connection with the Merger, Zafgen will seek to amend its certificate of incorporation to: (i) effect a reverse split of Zafgen common stock at a ratio to be determined by Zafgen and Chondrial, which is intended to ensure that the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Global Market are satisfied and (ii) change the name of Zafgen to “Larimar Therapeutics, Inc.”.

Zafgen’s and Chondrial’s obligations to consummate the Merger are subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including, among others, obtaining the requisite approvals of the stockholders of Zafgen and Chondrial, including the approval of the charter amendments by the stockholders of Zafgen, and the preparation of a proxy statement, as well as satisfaction of minimum net cash thresholds of $30,000,000 by Zordich and not less than zero by Chondrial. Holdings, in its capacity as the sole stockholder of Chondrial, has approved the Merger Agreement by written consent.

The Zafgen Board has unanimously approved the Merger Agreement and the related transactions, and has adopted resolutions recommending the requisite stockholder approval for the issuance of the shares of Zafgen common stock to the Merger. Zafgen has agreed to hold a stockholders’ meeting to submit certain matters to its stockholders for their consideration. In connection with the Merger, Zafgen intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”) a proxy statement and other relevant materials in connection with the proposed transactions.

The foregoing description of the Merger and the Merger Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Merger Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 2.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The Merger Agreement has been included to provide investors and security holders with information regarding its terms. It is not intended to provide any other factual information about Zafgen or Chondrial. The Merger Agreement contains representations, warranties and covenants that Zafgen and Chondrial made to each other as of specific dates. The assertions embodied in those representations, warranties and covenants were made solely for purposes of the Merger Agreement between Zafgen and Chondrial and may be subject to important qualifications and limitations agreed to by Zafgen and Chondrial in connection with negotiating its terms, including being qualified by confidential disclosures exchanged between the parties in connection with the execution of the Merger Agreement. Moreover, the representations and warranties may be subject to a contractual standard of materiality that may be different from what may be viewed as material to investors or security holders, or may have been used for the purpose of allocating risk between Zafgen and Chondrial rather than establishing matters as facts. Moreover, information concerning the subject matter of the representations and warranties may change after the date of the Merger Agreement, which subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in Zafgen’s public disclosures. For the foregoing reasons, no person should rely on the representations and warranties as statements of factual information at the time they were made or otherwise.

Stockholder Support Agreements