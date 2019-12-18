VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such a filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_167711.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_167711.htm Exhibit 99.1 Viveve Announces Authorization to Initiate Short-Term Feasibility Study in Stress Urinary Incontinence from Canadian Ministry of Health – Three-arm,…

About VIVEVE MEDICAL, INC. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc., formerly PLC Systems, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The Company’s Viveve Treatment is a non-invasive solution for vaginal laxity that is performed in approximately 30 minutes, in a physician’s office. The Viveve System uses monopolar radiofrequency (RF) energy to generate low temperature heat. The vaginal mucosa is simultaneously cooled while this non-ablative heat is delivered into the submucosal layer. The RF energy stimulates the formation of collagen and causes the collagen fibers to remodel thereby tightening the submucosal tissue of the vaginal introitus. The RF stimulation causes subtle alterations in the collagen that can renew the tissue and further tighten the vaginal tissue over the next 1 to 3 months following treatment (the Viveve Treatment) and lead to increased sexual function.