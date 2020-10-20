On October 20, 2020, Youngevity International, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the declaration of a monthly cash dividend to holders of the Company’s 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Series D Preferred Stock”). The dividend of $ $0.203125 per share of Series D Preferred Stock is payable on November 16, 2020, December 15, 2020 and January 15, 2021 to holders of record on October 31, November 30 and December 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

