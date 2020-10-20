Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On October 19, 2020, Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (the “Company”) amended the 2005 Incentive Compensation Plan, as amended (the “2005 Plan”) via Amendment No. 3 to the 2005 Plan (the “Amendment”). The Amendment amended the 2005 Plan to align the terms relating to surrendered shares under the 2005 Plan with the terms relating to surrendered shares in the Third Amended and Restated 2013 Stock Incentive Plan. The foregoing summary of the Amendment is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by the Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.2(c) to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference in its entirety.

Item 9.01(d). Financial Statements and Exhibits.

10.2(c) Third Amendment to Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. 2005 Incentive Compensation Plan.



STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC. Exhibit

EX-10.2C 2 ex10-2c.htm Exhibit 10.2C AMENDMENT NO. 3 STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing healthcare information technology through the licensing of its Electronic Health Information Management, Patient Financial, Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and other Workflow software applications, and the use of such applications by software as a service. The Company also provides implementation and consulting services to complement its software solutions. The Company provides computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform. The Company sells its solutions and services in North America to hospitals and health systems, including physician practices, through its direct sales force and its reseller partnerships. The Company’s software and services allow hospitals and integrated healthcare delivery systems in the United States and Canada to capture, store, manage, route, retrieve and process patient clinical, financial and other healthcare provider information.