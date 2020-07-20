YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 9.01. Other Events.

On July 20, 2020, Youngevity International, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the declaration of a monthly cash dividend to holders of the Company’s 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Series D Preferred Stock”). The dividend of $ $0.203125 per share of Series D Preferred Stock is payable on August 17, September 15 and October 15, 2020 to holders of record on July 31, August 31 and September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Youngevity International, Inc. Exhibit
About YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI)

Youngevity International, Inc. is an e-commerce company. The Company operates through two segments: the direct selling segment where products are offered through a global distribution network of customers and distributors, and the commercial coffee segment where products are sold directly to businesses. The Company offers over 2,500 products to support a healthy lifestyle. All of these products, which are sold through its direct selling network, are categorized into over 11 sub-product lines. In the direct selling segment, the Company sells health and wellness, beauty product and skin care, scrap booking and story booking items, and packaged food products on a global basis, and offers a range of products through an international direct selling network. The Company is engaged in the commercial sale of coffee through its subsidiary CLR Roasters, LLC (CLR) and its subsidiary. Its brands include Cafe La Rica, Javalution Daily Grind, Javalution Royal Roast, SOZO Global and Integris.

