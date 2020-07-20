SEC Filings YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 9.01. Other Events.

On July 20, 2020, Youngevity International, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the declaration of a monthly cash dividend to holders of the Company’s 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Series D Preferred Stock”). The dividend of $ $0.203125 per share of Series D Preferred Stock is payable on August 17, September 15 and October 15, 2020 to holders of record on July 31, August 31 and September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.