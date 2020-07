ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 20, 2020, the Company promoted Reginald Jaramillo to President of Telecommunications. Mr. Jaramillo began his career with ADDvantage Technologies in 2019 serving as the company’s Director of Financial Planning and Analysis where he developed planning and analysis processes from the ground up. He was born into an entrepreneurial family and grew up working in the Leal’s Mexican Foods family restaurant businesses located in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Subsequently, he spent five years working in the financial services industry for Wells Fargo Financial and American General Financial Services. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Jaramillo worked for 15 years in the telecommunications industry for Cox Communications, Time Warner Cable and most recently Suddenlink Communications (Operated by Altice USA NYSE: ATUS) where he spent 10 years serving in various fiscal and operational leadership role, which included VP of Fiscal Operations, VP of Business Planning, and VP of Field Operations.

Jimmy Taylor Named Permanent President of Wireless Services

On July 20, 2020, the Company confirmed Jimmy Taylor as the permanent President of Wireless Services. Mr. Taylor is a 35-year veteran of the wireless infrastructure and telecommunications industries. He has extensive experience in both operational leadership, business development and mergers and acquisitions creating a solid foundation for process improvement as well as organic and transactional growth. Taylor has held multiple senior leadership roles, particularly in site development and deployment. He started his telecom career with GTE and Houston Cellular a and then joined Crown Castle International, one of the world’s largest tower asset management companies. He was the Regional VP of Southwest for Crown Castle for almost 8 years, where he was responsible for site development, deployment and leasing operations. He also served as President of Cotton Telecom, VP of Site Development at Goodman Networks, and more recently President of the Teltech Group.

On July 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the promotion of Reginald Jaramillo to President of Telecommunications and the confirmation of Jimmy Taylor as permanent President of Wireless Services.

