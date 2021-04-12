YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 9.01.
YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Other Events
YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Other Events
YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 9.01.
here
About YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI)
Youngevity International, Inc. is an e-commerce company. The Company operates through two segments: the direct selling segment where products are offered through a global distribution network of customers and distributors, and the commercial coffee segment where products are sold directly to businesses. The Company offers over 2,500 products to support a healthy lifestyle. All of these products, which are sold through its direct selling network, are categorized into over 11 sub-product lines. In the direct selling segment, the Company sells health and wellness, beauty product and skin care, scrap booking and story booking items, and packaged food products on a global basis, and offers a range of products through an international direct selling network. The Company is engaged in the commercial sale of coffee through its subsidiary CLR Roasters, LLC (CLR) and its subsidiary. Its brands include Cafe La Rica, Javalution Daily Grind, Javalution Royal Roast, SOZO Global and Integris.