On April 12, 2021, Youngevity International, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the declaration of a monthly cash dividend to holders of the Company’s 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Series D Preferred Stock”). The dividend of $0.203125 per share of Series D Preferred Stock is payable on May 17, 2021, June 15, 2021, and July 15, 2021 to holders of record on April 30, May 31 and June 30, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.