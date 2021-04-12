GROWLIFE, INC. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

About GROWLIFE, INC. (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc. (GrowLife) provides goods, including media (farming soil), hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and various other products to specialty grow operations across the United States. The Company primarily sells through its subsidiary, GrowLife Hydroponics, Inc. In addition to the promotion and sales of GrowLife owned brands, GrowLife distributes and sells over 3,000 products through its e-commerce distribution channel, Greners.com, and through its regional retail storefronts. The Company serves a community of commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops, including organics, greens and plant-based medicines. Indoor growing techniques are used to cultivate plant-based medicines. The Company holds rights in approximately 30 Website addresses related to its business, such as www.growlifeinc.com, www.growlifeeco.com, www.stealthgrow.com and www.greners.com.