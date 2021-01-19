SEC Filings YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 9.01. Other Events.

On January 19, 2021, Youngevity International, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the declaration of a monthly cash dividend to holders of the Company’s 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Series D Preferred Stock”). The dividend of $0.203125 per share of Series D Preferred Stock is payable on February 15, 2021, March 15, 2021, and April 15, 2021 to holders of record on January 31, February 28 and March 31, 2021. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

