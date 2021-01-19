NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.



About NOCOPI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (Nocopi) develops and markets specialty reactive inks. The Company’s activities include the development and distribution of document security products, and the licensing of its reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy, and the document and product authentication markets in the United States and foreign countries. The Company focuses on markets, such as entertainment and toy product market and the anti-counterfeiting/anti-diversion market, for its technologies and products. The Company’s technology for the entertainment and toy products market consists of removable dyes that can be produced in a range of colors and can be revealed by rubbing with a fingernail or other firm object, such as a plastic pen cap. Its security inks include the RUB & REVEAL system and the Rub-it & Color technology.