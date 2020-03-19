SEC Filings YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results Of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 19, 2020, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. issued a press release announcing the financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. This information, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.