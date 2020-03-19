YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results Of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 19, 2020, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. issued a press release announcing the financial results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. This information, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exhibit991yten-20200319x8k.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Yield10 Bioscience Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial ResultsWOBURN,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly Metabolix, Inc., is an agricultural bioscience company. The Company is focused on developing disruptive technologies for step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. By working on new approaches to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism to direct more carbon to seed production, the Company is advancing several yield traits it has developed in crops, such as Camelina, canola, soybean and corn. The Company concentrates on technologies that enables it to improve carbon dioxide fixation efficiency in photosynthesis and its direction to and conversion into plant matter. The Company has an additional agricultural science facility with greenhouses in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR