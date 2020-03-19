DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
On March 17, 2020, DXP Enterprises, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an Increase Agreement (the “Increase Agreement”), by and among the Company, certain of the Company’s US subsidiaries, as borrowers (the “US Borrowers”), certain of the Company’s Canadian subsidiaries, as borrowers (the “Canadian Borrowers”), the incremental lenders party thereto and Bank of America, N.A., as agent (the “Agent”).
The Increase Agreement amends and supplements that certain Loan and Security Agreement, dated as of August 29, 2017 (as amended by the Increase Agreement, and as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time, the “ABL Credit Agreement”), by and among the Company, the US Borrowers, the Canadian Borrowers, the lenders party thereto and the Agent (all as defined therein). The Increase Agreement provides for, among other things, a $50 million increase in the aggregate U.S. Revolver Commitments (as such term is defined in the ABL Credit Agreement) under the ABL Credit Agreement, such that after giving effect to the Increase Agreement (i) the aggregate U.S. Revolver Commitments under the ABL Credit Agreement are $125 million and (ii) the aggregate Commitments (as such term is defined in the ABL Credit Agreement) under the ABL Credit Agreement are $135 million (such amount includes $10 million of Canadian Revolver Commitments (as such term is defined in the ABL Credit Agreement)). There were no other amendments to the underlying ABL Credit Agreement.
The foregoing description of the Increase Agreement does not purport to be a complete description of such agreement and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of such agreement, a copy of which is filed as exhibit 10.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of Registrant
The disclosure required by this item is included in Item 1.01 above and is incorporated herein by reference. For the other material terms of the ABL Credit Agreement, dated as of August 29, 2017, and as subsequently amended, please refer to our prior 8-K filed on August 30, 2017.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits.
10.1 Increase Agreement, dated as of March 17, 2020, by and among the Company, certain of the Company’s US subsidiaries, as borrowers, certain of the Company’s Canadian subsidiaries, as borrowers, the incremental lenders party thereto and Bank of America, N.A., as agent.
