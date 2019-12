SEC Filings YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

On December 24, 2019, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (the “Company”) received notice that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) has granted the Company an additional 180 days (until June 22, 2020) to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Marketplace Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A). Previously, on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq notified the Company that it did not meet the minimum bid price requirement required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, and the Company was given until December 23, 2019 to achieve compliance.

The Company may achieve compliance during this additional 180-day period if the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days by June 22, 2020. If the Company fails to regain compliance on or prior to June 22, 2020, the Company’s stock will be subject to delisting by Nasdaq. The Company intends to regain compliance with this continued listing requirement by implementing a reverse stock split of its common stock, and has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders for January 9, 2020 to vote on a proposal to approve a reverse stock split in a range of 1:20 – 1:50.