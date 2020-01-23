SEC Filings XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (NASDAQ:XENE) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (NASDAQ:XENE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

Story continues below

On January 22, 2020, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an underwriting agreement (the “Underwriting Agreement”) with Jefferies LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, acting as representatives of the several underwriters named therein (collectively, the “Underwriters”), relating to an underwritten public offering of 3,750,000 common shares being sold by the Company (the “Underwritten Shares”). The offering price of the Underwritten Shares to the public is $16.00 per common share, and the Underwriters have agreed to purchase the Underwritten Shares from the Company to the Underwriting Agreement at a price of $15.04 per share. The net proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $56.2 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The Company has granted the Underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 562,500 common shares, at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

The offering is being made to the Company’s effective registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-233056) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a related prospectus included in the Registration Statement, as supplemented by a preliminary prospectus supplement dated January 22, 2020 and a final prospectus supplement dated January 22, 2020.

The Underwriting Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company, customary conditions to closing, indemnification obligations of the Company and the Underwriters, including for liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, other obligations of the parties and termination provisions. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Underwriting Agreement were made only for purposes of such agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, and may be subject to limitations agreed upon by the contracting parties.

The Underwriting Agreement is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this report, which is incorporated by reference herein, and the description of the terms of the Underwriting Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit. A copy of the opinion of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of the shares in the offering is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

(d) Exhibits.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Exhibit

EX-1.1 2 xene-ex11_6.htm EX-1.1 xene-ex11_6.htm Exhibit 1.1 3,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Xenon) is a biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications. The Company’s platform, Extreme Genetics, enables the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels (channelopathies). Extreme Genetics involves the study of families where individuals exhibit inherited severe traits, or phenotypes. Its integrated platform includes in-house capabilities for human genetics, small molecule drug discovery, as well as preclinical and clinical development. Its pharmaceutical partners include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva), Genentech, Inc. (Genentech) and Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck). Extreme Genetics discovery platform has yielded the first approved gene therapy product in the European Union, or the EU, and a development pipeline, including Glybera, TV-45070, GDC-0276 and GDC-0310, and XEN801.