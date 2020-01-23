Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (Orchid) is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The Company’s business objective is to provide risk-adjusted total returns to its investors over the long term through a combination of capital appreciation and the payment of regular monthly distributions. Its portfolio consists of two categories of Agency RMBS: traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. Its pass-through securities are the securities secured by residential real property in which payments of both interest and principal on the securities are generally made monthly. The mortgage loans underlying pass-through certificates include fixed-rate mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) and Hybrid ARMs. Its structured Agency RMBS consists of collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities and principal only securities, among other types of structured Agency RMBS.