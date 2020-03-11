SEC Filings Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

The following information and exhibit are furnished to Item 2.02(a), “Results of Operations and Financial Condition” and Item 7.01, “Regulation FD Disclosure”. This information shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

On March 11, 2020, the Company issued a news release setting forth the Company’s results from operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019>and financial condition as of December 31, 2019. A copy of the news release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

