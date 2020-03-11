SEC Filings KEY ENERGY SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:KEGXQ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 10, 2020, Key Energy Services, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference. The information contained in this Item 2.02 (including the exhibit hereto) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

>>>>>>>>>>>>99.1 Press release dated March 10, 2020 reporting results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.