KEY ENERGY SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:KEGXQ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 10, 2020, Key Energy Services, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) announced its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference. The information contained in this Item 2.02 (including the exhibit hereto) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
>>>>>>>>>>>>99.1 Press release dated March 10, 2020 reporting results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 q42019earningsreleaseex-991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1 Key Energy Services,…
About KEY ENERGY SERVICES, INC. (OTCMKTS:KEGXQ)

Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International. Its U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services operate geographically within the United States. The International segment includes its operations in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Russia, Bahrain and Oman. The Company’s services include rig-based and coiled tubing-based well maintenance and workover services, well completion and recompletion services, fluid management services, fishing and rental services, and other ancillary oilfield services. Additionally, certain of its rigs provide specialty drilling applications.

