WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.
On July 21, 2020, Wheeler REIT, L.P., a Virginia limited partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), of which Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the “Company”), is the sole general partner, entered into the Third Amendment (the “Third Amendment”) to the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated December 21, 2017 (the “Loan Agreement”) with KeyBank National Association (“KeyBank”).
The material changes to the Loan Agreement are as follows:
The foregoing description of the Third Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Third Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K (the “Current Report”), and is incorporated by reference herein.
Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.
The information included in Item 1.01 of this Current Report is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.
Item 9.01(d) Financial Statements and Exhibits.
EXHIBIT INDEX
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Exhibit
EX-10.1 2 ex101thirdamendmenttoamend.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 THIRD AMENDMENT TO THE AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT Exhibit Exhibit 10.1THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENTTHIS THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT (“Agreement”) is made as of July 21,…
To view the full exhibit click
