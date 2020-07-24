CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on October 31, 2017, CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc., a Tennessee corporation (“CapStar”), filed a complaint, captioned CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. v. Gaylon M. Lawrence & The Lawrence Group, Case No. 3:17-cv-01421 (the “Action”), in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, in connection with Gaylon M. Lawrence’s (“Mr. Lawrence”) and The Lawrence Group’s acquisition of CapStar’s common stock. On July 23, 2020, CapStar entered into a settlement agreement (the “Agreement”) with Mr. Lawrence, whereby CapStar agreed to file a joint stipulation, dismissing the Action without prejudice.

A copy of the Agreement is filed with this Form 8-K and attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing description of the Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement.

On July 23, 2020, CapStar issued a press release announcing the signing of the Agreement and certain related matters. A copy of the press release is filed with this Form 8-K and attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1    Settlement Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, between CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. and Gaylon M. Lawrence
99.2    Press Release, dated as of July 23, 2020

-2-

Story continues below


CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d61437dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Execution Copy SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT This Settlement Agreement (“Agreement”) is made this 23rd day of July 2020 (the “Effective Date”),…
To view the full exhibit click here

About CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiary, CapStar Bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank. The Company’s lines of business include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, healthcare, correspondent banking, personal and private banking and wealth management, and mortgage banking. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, with a particular focus on businesses operating in the healthcare industry; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals, and correspondent banking services. As of June 30, 2016, the Company had seven locations, five of which are retail bank branches and two of which are mortgage origination offices.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR