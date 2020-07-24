CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on October 31, 2017, CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc., a Tennessee corporation (“ CapStar ”), filed a complaint, captioned CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. v. Gaylon M. Lawrence & The Lawrence Group, Case No. 3:17-cv-01421 (the “ Action ”), in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, in connection with Gaylon M. Lawrence’s (“ Mr. Lawrence ”) and The Lawrence Group’s acquisition of CapStar’s common stock. On July 23, 2020, CapStar entered into a settlement agreement (the “ Agreement ”) with Mr. Lawrence, whereby CapStar agreed to file a joint stipulation, dismissing the Action without prejudice.

A copy of the Agreement is filed with this Form 8-K and attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing description of the Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement.

On July 23, 2020, CapStar issued a press release announcing the signing of the Agreement and certain related matters. A copy of the press release is filed with this Form 8-K and attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Settlement Agreement, dated July 23, 2020, between CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. and Gaylon M. Lawrence 99.2 Press Release, dated as of July 23, 2020

-2-