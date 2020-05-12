WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

On May 12, 2020, Western New England Bancorp, Inc., (the “Company) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). There were 25,681,922 shares of common stock eligible to be voted at the Annual Meeting and 22,569,668 shares of common stock were presented in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, which constituted a quorum to conduct business.

There were three proposals submitted to the Company’s shareholders at the Annual Meeting. The shareholders elected the nominees listed in Proposal 1 and approved Proposals 2 and 3. Proposals 1, 2 and 3 are detailed in the Company’s Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2020. The final results of voting on each of the proposals are as follows:

Proposal 1: Consideration and vote upon a proposal to elect four Directors of the Company for a three-year term expiring in 2023.

22,059,710 476,966 32,992 —

