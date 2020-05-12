Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On each of May 6 and May 8, 2020, Nxt-ID Inc. (the “Company”) and LogicMark, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the “Borrowers”), respectively, received loans (the “Loans”) from Bank of America, NA in the aggregate amount of $346,390.00, to the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”) under Division A, Title I of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was enacted on March 27, 2020.

The Loans, which are in the form of PPP promissory notes and agreements, dated May 1, 2020 (the “Note Agreements”), mature on May 6 and May 8, 2022, respectively, and bear interest at a rate of 1.00% fixed per annum, payable monthly commencing on November 6 and November 8, 2020, respectively. The Loans may be prepaid by the Borrowers at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The Borrowers intend to use the proceeds from the Loans for payroll, payroll taxes, and group healthcare benefits. Under the terms of the Note Agreements, certain amounts of the Loans may be forgiven if they are used for qualifying expenses, as described in the Note Agreements.

The foregoing descriptions of the Loans and the Note Agreements do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Note Agreements attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, which are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of the Registrant.

The disclosure in Item 1.01, Exhibit 10.1, and Exhibit 10.2 of this Current Report on Form 8-K are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.



Nxt-ID, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ea121708ex10-1_nxtid.htm PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM PROMISSORY NOTE AND AGREEMENT,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is focused on products, solutions and services for security on mobile devices. The Company’s core technologies consist of those that support digital payments, biometric identification, encryption, sensors and miniaturization. It has three lines of business: mobile commerce (m-commerce), primarily through the application of secure digital payment technologies; biometric access control applications, and Department of Defense contracting. It intends to use its core biometric facial and voice recognition algorithms to develop security applications (both cloud based and locally hosted) that can be used for companies, as well as individuals, law enforcement, the defense industry, and the United States Department of Defense. Its offerings include Wocket, a physical electronic smart wallet; the NXT Smartcard, a standalone smartcard; Wi-Mag, an antenna and payment technology, and 3D FaceMatch and 3D SketchArtist facial recognition products.