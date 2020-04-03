Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (NYSE:TLI) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On April 1, 2020, the Board of Directors of Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (the “Fund”) amended and restated in its entirety the bylaws of the Fund (the “Second Amended and Restated Bylaws”) to include a new Article II, Section 3(b) that clarifies the process for holding a meeting of stockholders of the Fund solely by means of remote communication. The Second Amended and Restated Bylaws were deemed effective April 1, 2020. The new Article II, Section 3(b) of the Second Amended and Restated Bylaws is attached hereto as an Exhibit and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

WESTERN ASSET CORPORATE LOAN FUND INC. Exhibit

About Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (NYSE:TLI)

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc., formerly LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc., is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize current income consistent with prudent efforts to preserve capital. The Fund invests primarily in floating or variable-rate collateralized senior loans to corporations, partnerships or other business entities operating in various industries and geographic regions. The Fund invests at least 80% of total assets in collateralized senior loans. Its long-term investments include senior loans, corporate bonds and notes, and common stocks. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of total assets in uncollateralized senior loans; investment and non-investment grade corporate debt securities; the United States government debt; money market instruments, and derivatives. Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is the investment manager of the Fund. Western Asset Management Company is the sub advisor of the Fund.