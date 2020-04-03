SEC Filings 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Due to the unprecedented circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. (the “Company”) requested a reasonable delay in the closing of the previously announced acquisition of PersonalizationMall.com, LLC (“PMall”) by the Company until April 30, 2020. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the parent company of PMall, responded to this request by filing a lawsuit in the Court of Chancery in the state of Delaware on April 1, 2020. While the Company still desires to proceed with the transaction, we maintain that the conditions to closing the transaction have not been satisfied in light of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the shut-down of the PMall facilities until at least April 30, 2020. The Company intends to vigorously defend itself against this lawsuit.