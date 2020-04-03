1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. (the “Company”) requested a reasonable delay in the closing of the previously announced acquisition of PersonalizationMall.com, LLC (“PMall”) by the Company until April 30, 2020. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the parent company of PMall, responded to this request by filing a lawsuit in the Court of Chancery in the state of Delaware on April 1, 2020. While the Company still desires to proceed with the transaction, we maintain that the conditions to closing the transaction have not been satisfied in light of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the shut-down of the PMall facilities until at least April 30, 2020. The Company intends to vigorously defend itself against this lawsuit.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a provider of gourmet food and floral gifts for all occasions. The Company offers gifts for every occasion, including fresh flowers and a selection of plants, gift baskets, gourmet foods, confections, candles, balloons and stuffed animals. The Company operates through three business segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets, and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment includes the operations of the Company’s flagship brand, 1-800-Flowers.com, FruitBouquets.com and Flowerama. The Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets segment includes the operations of Harry & David (which includes Wolferman’s, Moose Munch and Stockyards.com), Fannie May Confections Brands (which includes Harry London), Cheryl’s (which includes Mrs. Beasley’s), The Popcorn Factory, DesignPac and 1-800-Baskets. The BloomNet Wire Service segment includes the operations of BloomNet and Napco.

