WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Story continues below

EX-10.1 2 exhibit101.htm EX-10.1 DocumentExhibit 10.1SBA Loan #9793538508SBA Loan NameWestell,…To view the full exhibit click

About WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Westell Technologies, Inc. is a provider of in-building wireless, intelligent site management, cell site optimization and outside plant solutions. The Company’s set of products and solutions are designed to manage network performance for carriers, integrators and other network operators. The Company operates in two segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW) and Communication Solutions Group (CSG). The Company’s segments are engaged in the design, development, assembly, and marketing of a range of products and solutions. The IBW segment solutions include distributed antenna systems (DAS) conditioners, digital repeaters and bi-directional amplifiers (BDAs), and system components and antennas, all used by wireless service providers and third-party hosts to fine tune radio frequency (RF) signals. The Company’s intelligent site management solutions include a suite of remote monitoring and control devices.