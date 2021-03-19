MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On March 16, 2021, Jim Kelly, the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer submitted his resignation effective immediately.

On March 16, 2021, Bernard Moyle, the Company’s Secretary, was appointed to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer.