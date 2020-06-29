WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 a copy of presentation materials concerning its business that it intends to use in connection with meetings with investors and other interested parties and in connection with presentations and speeches to various audiences.

​

The information furnished in this Item 7.01, including the presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

​

Except for historical information contained in the presentation attached as an exhibit hereto, the presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Please refer to the cautionary notes in the presentation regarding these forward-looking statements.

​

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

​

(d) Exhibits.

​

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Exhibit

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Exhibit

About WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. is an information technology (IT) channel company. The Company operates through two segments: Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The Lifeboat Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers, consultants and systems integrators around the world. The TechXtend segment is a value-added reseller of software, hardware and services for corporations, government organizations and academic institutions in the United States and Canada. It resells computer software and hardware developed by others and provides technical services directly to customers in the United States of and Canada. It offers a line of products from publishers of software and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management and other technical domains, as well as computer hardware. It distributes software developed by others through resellers.