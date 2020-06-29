Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Changes in Fiscal Year.

3.01(i) Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation



Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit

EX-3.01I 2 ea123552ex3-1i_inspyr.htm AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION Exhibit 3.01(i) AMENDED AND RESTATED CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF INSPYR THERAPEUTICS,…

About Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX)

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc., formerly GenSpera, Inc., is an early-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of prodrug cancer therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, including liver, brain, prostate, renal and other cancers. Its technology platform combines a plant-derived cytotoxin (thapsigargin) with a prodrug delivery system that targets the release of the drug within the solid tumor. Its cancer prodrugs provide a targeted therapeutic approach to a range of solid tumors. Its product candidates include Mipsagargin, G-115, G-114 and G-301. Its lead drug candidate, mipsagargin, is activated by the enzyme prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA), which is found in prostate epithelial cells in the normal prostate, in prostate cancer cells, and in vascular endothelial cells (blood vessels) found in solid tumors. Mipsagargin is in Phase II clinical evaluation in glioblastoma patients.