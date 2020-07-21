WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events.

On July 21, 2020, Waterstone Financial, Inc. issued a press release announcing that the Company\’s Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to 2,000,000 shares of the Company\’s outstanding shares of common stock. This stock repurchase program follows the completion of the previous repurchase program during which the Company repurchased a total of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $15.65 per share. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 attached to this report and incorporated by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit No. Description
99.1 Press release of Waterstone Financial, Inc. issued July 21, 2020.