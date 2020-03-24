WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Files An 8-K Other Events Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (the \”Company\”) declared a regular quarterly dividend on the Company\’s outstanding shares of common stock. The news release containing this information is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated March 24, 2020

About WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the holding company of WaterStone Bank SSB (WaterStone Bank). WaterStone Bank is a community bank. The Company operates in two segments: community banking and mortgage banking. The community banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services. Its consumer products include loan products, deposit products, and personal investment services. Its business banking products include loans for working capital, inventory and general corporate use, commercial real estate construction loans, and deposit accounts. The mortgage banking segment, which is conducted through Waterstone Mortgage Corporation, consists of originating residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary market. As of December 31, 2015, WaterStone Bank conducted its community banking business from 11 banking offices located in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota.