Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

About Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the identification and development of oncology therapeutics segment. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company has created a targeted anti-cancer agents designed to work against specific cellular pathways that are important to cancer cells. It has over three clinical-stage product candidates and various preclinical programs that target kinases, cellular metabolism or cell division in preclinical development. The Company’s lead product candidate, rigosertib, is being tested in both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations as a single agent, and the oral formulation is also being tested in combination with azacitidine, in clinical trials for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and related cancers. Its other product candidates include Briciclib and Recilisib.