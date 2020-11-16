VUZIX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:VUZI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On November 9, 2020, Vuzix Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release



Vuzix Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2036108d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Press Release Vuzix Reports Record Smart Glasses Revenues and Provides Business Outlook Vuzix smart glasses revenues for the third quarter increased 156% year-over-year ROCHESTER,…

To view the full exhibit click here